Alan Speaks On NPP Confab Tuesday

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the presidential candidate hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), is set to address the public on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, following the analysis of the results of the Special Electoral College Election by his Alan for President (A4P) 2024 Campaign team.

The broadcast will take place at 10am in the morning.

This announcement comes after Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry, pledged to deliver a public broadcast later this week to outline the next steps for his campaign in light of the analysis.

Kyerematen had recently been selected as one of the presidential aspirants to compete in the upcoming November 4, 2023 Presidential primary of the NPP.

However, during the selection process, he placed third behind Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

Expressing his gratitude, Kyerematen thanked God for His grace and guidance throughout his political journey.

He also congratulated his fellow candidates who took part in the selection process, acknowledging their efforts and commitment.

The politician took the opportunity to express his appreciation to the delegates of the Special Electoral College who voted for him, highlighting the importance of their role in the initial selection process.

He also extended his gratitude to his family, the Alan for President (A4P) 2024 campaign team, and members of the Pro-Alan Groups for their dedicated support towards his campaign agenda.

However, amidst his joy of being selected, Kyerematen expressed deep sorrow over a violent incident that occurred during the selection process, where one of his agents was reportedly assaulted.

He condemned the brutal assault, considering it a stain on the integrity of the internal democratic process within the NPP. Kyerematen wished his colleague a speedy recovery and assured him and his family of his unwavering support for their wellbeing.

Kyerematen reassured his supporters, especially those at the grassroots level, that the battle still belongs to the Lord, and those who wait upon Him will have their strength renewed.

He concluded his statement by praying for blessings upon Ghana and expressing his hope for a great and strong nation.

By Vincent Kubi