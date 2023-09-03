SIGA Boss Pays Strategic Visits To Entities

The Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Ambassador Edward Boateng, has embarked on a strategic visitation exercise to various specified entities in Ghana.

This exercise, which started on August 28, was aimed to address the infractions highlighted in the 2022 Auditor-General’s report and to gain a better understanding of the projects and operations of these entities under SIGA’s oversight.

The first entity to receive the Director-General’s delegation was the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

During the visit, Ambassador Boateng praised ECG’s exceptional efforts in revenue mobilization, which has allowed them to recover a significant amount of debt.

He commended their innovative cashless system and encouraged them to continue finding innovative ways to enhance customer convenience.

The Director-General also advocated for collaboration between SIGA and ECG to effectively showcase their projects and successes.

The infractions raised in the 2022 report of the Auditor General were thoroughly discussed during the visit, and ECG’s management provided comprehensive responses.

They expressed their commitment to rectifying the identified issues and fostering a stronger partnership with SIGA.

The Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, thanked the Director-General and his team for the visit and affirmed their determination to address the infractions.

Continuing the tour, the Director-General’s team visited the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC).

Ambassador Boateng commended the company for its positive contributions, particularly in social investments and the engagement of local talents.

He stressed the importance of sharing these success stories with the public to reshape perceptions about public institutions.

The concerns raised in the Auditor-General’s report were addressed by the Ghana Gas team, who provided comprehensive explanations and welcomed the recommendations from SIGA.

The Chief Executive Officer of GNGC, Dr. Ben K.D. Asante, expressed gratitude for the visit and reaffirmed their commitment to complying with SIGA’s recommendations and collaborating for the fulfillment of their mandate.

Accompanying the Director-General were members of his team, including Stephen Asiedu, Head of Corporate Affairs, Alexander Agambilla, Head of Finance, Eric Opoku, Head of Governance, Risk, and Compliance, Louisa Aubin, Manager PR & External Relations, Godfred Sowah Khartey, Manager of the Director-General’s Secretariat, and Godfred Owusu Adjei, Manager of Performance Monitoring and Evaluation.

The Director-General’s visitation exercise will continue with visits to other entities before mid-September.

This exercise aims to promote transparency, accountability, and collective progress in Ghana’s Specified Entities under SIGA’s oversight.