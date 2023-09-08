IGP Withdraws Interdiction Of 3 Senior Officers Over Leaked Tape

COP George Alex Mensah and IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

The Ghana Police Service has announced the suspension of interdiction of the three high-ranking police officers due to an ongoing parliamentary probe into a leaked audio tape.

In a statement released by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the interdiction of Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, and Superintendent George Lysander Asare has rather been suspended to avoid prejudice in the ongoing Parliamentary investigation.

The leaked audio tape, recorded by former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Daniel Bugri Naabu, during a meeting in his Osu office, has become the subject of investigation by Parliament.

The tape allegedly contains discussions about an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

This has led to the interdiction of the three officers by the Police Administration in line with Police Service regulations and aims to facilitate disciplinary proceedings.

However, the interdiction has been rescinded and suspension initiated by Administration in order to prevent any prejudice during the ongoing parliamentary probe.

COP George Mensah, who was identified on the recording, previously accused the IGP of orchestrating the recording and leaking it himself.

Superintendent George Asare, also believed to be on the tape, recently provided his testimony before the parliamentary ad hoc committee overseeing the investigation.

During his testimony, Asare claimed to possess credible but sensitive information that implicated the IGP.

He further alleged that the IGP had collaborated with Bugri Naabu after Naabu had informed him of someone who desired the IGP’s position. However, due to the sensitive nature of this information, Asare suggested providing additional details during an in-camera interrogation.

COP Mensah supported Asare’s allegations and claimed to have incontrovertible evidence that the IGP was responsible for masterminding and leaking the recording himself.

When questioned about the whereabouts of the original copy of the audio, Mensah directed the committee to request it directly from Dr. Dampare, as he believed the IGP was in possession of it.

The suspension of the interdiction of the three high-ranking officers has raised more questions than answers in the ongoing investigation. The bipartisan committee overseeing the matter may need to conduct further investigations to uncover the truth behind the alleged plot to remove the IGP.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi urged the public to remain patient as the investigation unfolds and reiterated the Police Service’s commitment to upholding professionalism and integrity in serving the nation.

The interdiction and subsequent suspension of these high-ranking officers serve as a reminder of the Ghana Police Service’s dedication to addressing misconduct within its ranks.

As the investigation progresses, the public eagerly awaits further developments and clarification regarding this unprecedented controversy within the police force.

Meanwhile, a latest video has pop up detailing some dealing between Bugri Naabu and the Inspector General of Police.

By Vincent Kubi