Bugri Naabu Blows IGP Cover In Latest Leaked Video

IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, finds himself in hot waters after another leaked video surfaced on Thursday September 7, 2023.

The video, which has stirred a lot of controversies, features the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Daniel Bugri Naabu, in a conversation with some porsons discussing a supposed unhealthy deal involving the IGP.

In the leaked 3 minutes 14 seconds video, Bugri Naabu is heard discussing a contract offered to someone by the police administration headed by the IGP.

He also revealed that he and some individuals are requesting their share of the money, which he did not disclose the amount, from the contract deal.

Bugri Naabu further mentioned that he receives GH¢10,000 as monthly payment from the police, which should stay off the attention of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He expressed concern that the attention of the President may affect his trust in him due to the kickback especially since he lobbied for Dampare to be appointed IGP.

The video has sparked outrage among Ghanaians, with many calling for an immediate investigation into the allegations raised in the video.

Many have taken to social media to condemn the actions of the former NPP Regional Chairman and the IGP demanding a full-blown investigation into the matter to restore public confidence in the police administration.

The Ghana Police Service has not commented on the video.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has not yet responded publicly to the video, but many are calling for him to come out clean on the allegations levelled against him.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians await the outcome of the police investigation to determine the credibility of the allegations raised by Bugri Naabu in the leaked video.

Watch the video below

By Vincent Kubi