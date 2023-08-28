IHRC World, IHRC Africa Signs MoU

The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has taken a significant step towards advancing human rights globally and regionally.

In a signing ceremony held in Ghana on August 25th, IHRC World Chair, Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Shahid Amin Khan, and IHRC Africa Region Head, Ambassador Abu Zein, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost the protection and promotion of human rights across Africa.

The collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of the IHRC at the world level and its distinguished regional representative to foster joint initiatives, advocacy, and sharing of knowledge and resources to address the unique challenges faced by individuals in the African region.

The MoU is a testament to IHRC’s commitment to deepening partnerships that drive positive change and aligns with the organization’s goal of ensuring the protection of human rights worldwide regardless of geographical boundaries. This collaboration is seen as a beacon of hope for a brighter future for all.

At the signing ceremony, Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Shahid Amin Khan expressed his optimism about the collaboration, stating that the MoU signifies a shared commitment to upholding the values of human rights and working towards a more just world. Ambassador Abu Zein echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of collective action in advancing IHRC’s mission across the African continent.

With this new partnership, IHRC reaffirms its dedication to advancing human rights across all continents, working towards creating a world where human rights are universally protected. This collaboration is expected to help IHRC strengthen its impact in addressing the unique challenges faced by individuals in the African region, and a step towards fostering global unity in advancing human rights.