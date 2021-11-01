I’m A Good Cook – Actor James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Actor James Gardiner says he is not part of the league of men who can’t cook to save their lives.

According to him, he is a very good cook and does not disappoint in the kitchen.

“I cook. I don’t think I’ve ever put it out there but I can throw it down in the kitchen a little bit, surprise a lady if I have to or if I have a guest,” he revealed.

James made the revelation when he spoke about his recent role in Showmax Original show; Ghana Jollof as the owner of a bakery.

He’s one of the leads on the show, where he plays spoiled rich kid Kweku, who invites his Nigerian university friends over to Ghana following their inability to secure jobs back home.

“Somewhere along the line, school gets mixed up with romance and the story starts revolving around love, which transcends into ‘bro codes’ being broken. Fast forward a couple of years, Kweku starts to run a big company (bakery) and that’s where we get to see the other side of him,” he indicated.

By Francis Addo