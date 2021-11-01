Nigeria Is Breeding Future Pornstars – Comedian

Popular Nigerian comedian, Francis Agoda, known as I Go Dye, has expressed his opinion about the trend of Nigerian celebrities ‘mistakenly’ posting sex tapes and nude pictures online.

According to him, it is a bad example for young ones who are watching.

Recently BBNaija star, Cross mistakenly shared a naked picture of himself on Snapchat.

Cross mentioned that he was not yet conversant with some of the new features on Snapchat, reason for the mistake.

Also, Tiwa Savage went viral after her alleged sex tape with her boyfriend leaked online.

I Go Dye took to his Instagram page stating that the new trend of sex tape and nude videos/pictures were intentional by celebrities.

According to him, “we are now breeding pornstars.”

“The way we are expressly showing our nakedness and sex tapes as a mistake is intentional because it is not a common mistake you can find in Africa parents DNA,” the Dailypost quoted him.

“We follow our father stay for one room, with ten children, none of us see him yansh one day. Am afraid because we are just breeding future porn stars,” he added.