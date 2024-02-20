‘I’m Not Selling Rail Tracks‘

Frank Aidoo

The Akuapem South Municipal Assembly has dispelled claims circulating on social media about the involvement of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Frank Aidoo, in the cutting and sale of some abandoned rail tracks in the municipality.

The alleged publication, the assembly believes, has been fabricated to score political points and dent the enviable image of its MCE.

According to the assembly, these concocted and unfounded allegations by detractors have only surfaced ahead of the pending New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the area where the MCE is expected to be on the ballot paper.

They claim these allegations are just to make the MCE unpopular.

A group of syndicates since last year has been cutting abandoned rail tracks in the New Juaben North and South Municipalities, Abuakwa North, Fanteakwa South, Atewa East, and other districts and municipalities for onward sale, the assembly has learnt.

The matter has been reported to the Regional Police Command and the Regional Security Council by various town folks.

“The Akuapem South Municipal Assembly has intercepted some metal scraps being removed on the railway lines at Pakro by unknown characters. This incident occurred on January 14 and has since been reported to the Nsawam Municipal Police Command and the Eastern Regional Police Command.

“The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Frank Aidoo, has written officially informing the Ministry of Railway Development to urgently take necessary actions,” the Akuapem South Municipal Assembly said in a statement.

The assembly further condemned the allegations and called on the public to disregard them.

Meanwhile, three suspects were arrested and paraded in front of the Nsawam District Court recently.