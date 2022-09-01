I’m Ready For Broader Conversation On Education System- Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has expressed his readiness for a broader conversation about the country’s education system and its impact on national development and budgetary allocation.

According to him, the discussion should be centered on how much money society is prepared to devote to education and its ramifications on feeding of the children, public scholarship, payments of nursing and teacher trainees allowance among others.

President Akufo-Addo stated this when the leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students, NUGS, called on him at the Jubilee House.

He observed that there are some powerful forces against the free Senior High School (SHS) who are eager to curtail the initiative despite the huge investments in the sector.

NUGS called on government to prioritize the construction and development of infrastructure facilities in basic schools across the country.

The NUGS President, Dennis Appiah Larbi noted that the amount of money allocated to fund government’s school feeding initiative is woefully inadequate.

He therefore called on President Akufo-Addo, to as a matter of priority, give the programme some attention to sustain it particularly because of its bearing on the UN sustainable development goal of malnutrition and ending hunger.

By Vincent Kubi