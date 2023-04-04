I’m Ready For NPP Presidential Primaries – Joe Ghartey

Joe Ghartey

Joe Ghartey, the NPP Presidential hopeful has said that “we as Ghanaians must change the way we do things”. Joe Ghartey said in an interview in Parliament House that the time had come for all of us to take a good look at ourselves and admit our mistakes and change our ways.

Mr Ghartey said he was not prepared to blame any person or any group but was calling on all Ghanaians to take a good look at themselves and change their ways. From public servants who work only a few hours a week, to private sector people who refused to honour their civic obligations to young people who want to get ahead of their colleagues not on the basis of merit but on the basis of “connection” it is time to change. Enough is enough, Joe Ghartey said.

Joe Ghartey said from religious organizations to political parties and politicians, people gave and recieved large sums of money with nobody asking the source of the money. Enough is enough, Joe Ghartey said. He concluded by saying that if we do the same things in the same way, we should expect the same results. The time was ripe for a complete turnaround and he was prepared to offer the leadership. If elected as President, Joe Ghartey said he will tell the people the truth, make the difficult decisions and at the same time provide visionary leadership which will take Ghana to the next level.

Joe Ghartey as Attorney General initiated Justice for All which has among other things reduced drastically remand prisoners in the country’s prisons from 33 percent in 2007 to 9 percent currently.

At railway minister, he worked hard and had a clear vision which resulted in among others the establishment of a Railways University.

As Deputy Speaker he has been described by the present Speaker, Rt Hon Alban Bagbin who was Minority Leader at the time as firm.

Joe Ghartey said as President he would be firm and fair and ensure that we have a kinder and gentler country by providing such leadership

Joe Ghartey said he was not saying that we must change our ways because he claimed to be perfect.

He said the call included him because none is perfect but God, he concluded.