Immigration Officer Caught In Bawku Crossfire, 2 Others Injured

A 42-year-old Philip Motey, Immigration officer has been shot dead by unknown assailants at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Two other officers, Eric Ayibiya, 30, and Laurence Afri, 42, who sustained multiple wounds are battling for their lives at the Bawku Presbyterian hospital where they were rushed to after the shooting.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the three immigration officers were traveling from Bawku to Missiga when the gunmen opened fire on them in the organisation’s vehicle on Monday, April 3, 2023.

It is however, unclear why the immigration vehicle was shot at by the unknown gunmen.

This comes after earlier report of killing of one Imoro Bello, a tricycle operator also on Monday.

By Vincent Kubi