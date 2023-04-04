NPP Bars MMDCEs, Executives From Contesting Sitting MPs

Stephen Ntim

The National Executive Council of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has barred Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) from contesting sitting NPP Members of Parliament on the same ticket in the 2024 elections.

The party also barred National, Regional and Constituency executives from also contesting in constituencies where there are sitting MPs.

Per the National Council’s decision, all MMDCEs who wish to contest as MPs would have to resign their position before the internal party elections.

The decision to bar the MMDCEs, according to the party, is to eliminate the rivalry between the sitting MPs and the MMDCEs and other problems that may arise in the party’s primary in those areas across the country.

Meanwhile, the party says it has approved rules and regulations to govern the conduct of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections which would be made available in due course.

By Vincent Kubi