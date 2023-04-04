We’re Committed To Youth Empowerment – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the government of President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated its dedication to youth empowerment through numerous initiatives.

Some of the youth empowerment initiatives, he mentioned, include free secondary education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), various skill training programmes, increased tertiary education scholarships, and increased intake in public sector employment.

“Our Government has been committed to youth empowerment through many interventions,” he emphasised over the weekend. He joined the Konkomba fraternity in Saboba, in the Northern Region for the 46th Annual Convention of the Konkomba Youth Association (KoYA).

Dr. Bawumia spoke on the theme: “Youth Empowerment for Resilient Peace Building: A Responsibility of Government, Traditional Leaders and the Role of KoYA.”

The Vice President emphasised the important roles Ghana’s youth play in nation-building, as well as the need for continuous empowerment of the youth through education, skill training, and job opportunities, in order for them to effectively contribute their quota.

He said the Konkomba Youth Association, just like other progressive youth groups across the country, is a strategic actor in the pursuit of peace and development.

Dr. Bawumia encouraged all of such groups, not to deviate from their main objectives.

By Ernest Kofi Adu