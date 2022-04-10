I’m Ready To Battle Privileges Committee Referral– Ken Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong says he is not perturbed by the decision of the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to refer him and two other New Patriotic Party (NPP) law makers to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

According to him, he is ready to defend himself when invited by the committee because he has genuine reasons for his absence and he is innocent.

“Privileges Committee, Ablakwa claims I have absented myself for 15 days, I have my medical records so I don’t want to answer to them. I have my medical records.

“I was supposed to go back to America for review on the 27th of January, because of E-Levy and Ghana First, I have sacrificed it and I am here.

“I have read the law… it affects a person who has absented themselves from Parliament for fifteen straight days. Not the number of absenteeism across a term. If so, a lot of MPs will be sacked.

“I am not worried, you know how any person who stands by the truth is persecuted by the system? So, I am not worried, let them invite me, I will respect them and go there accordingly and give them proof,” he said on Accra-based Happy FM.

The other MPs Mr Bagbin referred to the Committee were Sarah Adwoa Safo, Dome Kwabenya and Henry Quartey, Aywaso Central and Greater Accra regional minister.

However, the MP for Asawase, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has reportedly filed a motion to challenge the referral of the MPs to the Privileges Committee after he contested the ruling of Speaker of Parliament during proceedings on April 5, 2022 by describing it as a dangerous precedence which can be used by a “dictator speaker” in future to hurt law makers.

“If we allow this to stand it will become a precedent, tomorrow it may hurt all of us.”

The NDC MP stressed that the matter will be submitted to the House and the House will take a decision on its report.

“Privileges committee, you are so directed, handle the matter, report back to the House,” Mr Bagbin said.

It would be recalled that former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak had petitioned the Speaker to discipline these law makers for absenting themselves from Parliament without permission.

In his petition, he said “It has come to my notice through parliament’s Hansard, and newspaper and radio reports that some four Members of Parliament, namely Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya; Hon. Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso Central; Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum, MP for Ahanta West; and Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central have all absented themselves from Parliament for more than fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament without the permission of Mr. Speaker in writing.

“In view of this reported breach of the constitutional provision, I respectfully petition your high office to direct for their conduct to ben referred to the Privileges8 Committee for consideration and necessary action.”

