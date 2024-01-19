‘I’m Used To Criticisms’

André Onana

Goalkeeper André Onana is likely to be included in Cameroon’s lineup for today’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group game against holders Senegal after returning to training with the team on Wednesday.

Onana missed Cameroon’s opening match of the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire on Monday after he was allowed to stay at Manchester United and play in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

He flew by charter plane overnight to Cote d’Ivoire after the clash at Old Trafford but only arrived hours before kick off of the Group C clash against Guinea, in which Cameroon came from behind to force a 1-1 draw.

The decision to allow the 27-year-old to forgo the opening match of the tournament caused controversy among Cameroon supporters.

In an interview after his arrival in Cote d’Ivoire, Onana told reporters of the difficult tug of loyalty between club and country, especially for African internationals forced to leave their European clubs mid-season to compete at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“It’s like choosing between my father and my mother, but my country comes first, that’s why I’m here,” he said.

“Let people continue to criticise me. I’m used to it. I do what is good for my country,” Onana added.