I’m Very Fit– Ahanta West MP Dispells Resignation Rumours

Rumours have been circulating that Ahanta West Member of Parliament (MP), Ebenezer Kojo Kum, has written to the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) announcing his decision to resign after allegedly suffering a stroke that left him bedridden.

However the MP says the rumours are unfounded.

Mr. Kum has dispelled the rumours, claiming to be fit and active in carrying out his duties as an MP.

This comes after the lawmaker was reported unwell for some period now, leading to his resignation as Minister of Chieftancy and Religious Affairs.

According to report, the legislator have suffered a stroke which rendered him bedridden for some time

When asked whether he would contest the seat again in 2024, Kum said he would make his decision when the party opens nominations for sitting MPs in February 2023.

“I’m very fit and have not written any letter to the NPP leadership that I want to resign as a Member of Parliament. Everybody should ignore those rumours because it is not true,” he said.

“The party will open nominations for sitting Members of Parliament in February and I will make my decision when the time is up. We shall cross the bridge when we get to it. Only medical doctors can decide if I’m fit or not and there is nothing to say to those who keep saying I’m sick,” he continued.

By Vincent Kubi