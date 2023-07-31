NDA Boss Picks NPP Form for Bunkpurugu Primaries

Sulley Sambian receiving his nomination forms

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Lawyer Sulley Sambian, has picked nomination forms to contest for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bunkpurugu constituency parliamentary primaries.

He submitted a bankers draft of GH¢3,000 as required by the party’s guidelines before picking the nomination forms.

Polling station officers, electoral area coordinators and the grassroots supporters of the NPP in the Bunkpurugu constituency accompanied the NDA boss to the party office in Bunkpurugu in the North East region.

Chairman of the Elections Committee, David Konlan, who presented the forms appealed to the campaign team of Lawyer Sulley Sambian to ensure that they abide by the party’s rules and regulations for smooth parliamentary primaries process in the constituency.

Lawyer Sulley Sambian later met with delegates in the Bunkpurugu constituency and party supporters in the constituency to inform them about his intention to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

He urged his campaign team and supporters to avoid campaign of insults and respect the rules of the party.

In the 2020 parliamentary elections, NDC’s Bandim Abed-Nego Azumah polled 18,023 votes to snatch the Bunkpurugu constituency seat from NPP’s Solomon Namliit Boar, former North East Regional Minister who polled 16,689 votes.

By Eric Kombat, Bunkpurugu