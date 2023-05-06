I’m Waiting For What PSG Wants To Do With Me, Messi Speaks On Suspension

Argentine football superstar, Lionel Messi, has finally broken his silence after he was suspended by his football club, Paris Saint-Germain, for embarking on an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

Messi flew to the Middle East country at the start of the week on a supposed day off for the players and missed out on training with the squad.

Following the 3-1 defeat to Lorient, the day off was cancelled while Messi was already on his trip to Saudi Arabia and PSG suspended him for two weeks.

However, the World Cup winner, following his suspension, said his trip was booked on a day off the club usually gives to the squad.

In a post he shared on his Instagram story on Friday, Messi said:

“I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always. I had this trip organised and I couldn’t cancel it. I had already cancelled it before.

“I apologise to my teammates and I’m waiting for what the club wants to do with me.”

Credit: Instagram | leomessi