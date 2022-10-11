Imax Boxing Promotions Set To Make Trio World Champs

The trio (with contract certificates), executives of Imax Promotions and officials of GBA

The new Imax Boxing Promotions outfit supported by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has signed Michael Ansah aka One Bullet, John Quaye aka the Magic Man and young Charles Tetteh, who were discovered in the Ghana De-Luxy Professional Boxing League.

Maxwell Techie, President/CEO of Imax Boxing Promotions, is heading the new Management/Promotions Syndicate which includes Fadi Fattal (Group Director) and Ernest Quaye Arday (Head of Media).

The trio have also thanked Imax Boxing Promotions for showing interest in them.

The three exciting boxers were signed on last Thursday at the Imax Media Group office in Accra. Charles Yaw Tetteh of Panix Gym is a rising star with explosive punching power, with record of five wins two Kos) in the ongoing De-Luxy Professional Boxing League. John Quaye aka The Magic Man trains at the James Town Sea View Gym, with record of five wins (three Kos), one draw and four losses, while Michael Ansah of the Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation (C.Q.B.F) is an experienced boxer who is preparing for the Commonwealth lightweight title with record of 23 wins (17 Kos), two draws and 11 losses.

The trio, in their response said, been under Imax Boxing Promotions the new package will motivate them to achieve their dreams of winning a continental title, and promised to make the nation proud.

Mr. Ernest Quaye Arday, stressed that his outfit, though comparatively a new entrant into boxing, was poised to offer immense contribution and support to elevate boxing in Ghana in order to produce world beaters, and expressed his gratitude to the Gyms, Boxers and GBA for making it possible. The President of GBA, Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye, on his part and the GBA, congratulated the trio and urged them to work hard to achieve the ultimate, and applauded the bold move in the right direction by Imax Boxing Promotions and thanked Mr. Maxwell Techie (President/CEO) for the enormous support his outfit extended to Ghana Boxing by the initiative and professionalism of staging the Ghana Professional Boxing League and developing the game, and giving boxers the chance to be engaged in more fights annually on the De-Luxy Professional Boxing League, which is staged bi-weekly on Saturdays at the Bukom Boxing Arena. Officials of Imax Boxing Promotions, GBA, including the respective gym coaches, were at the colourful signing ceremony. Upcoming Next Fight Night 15 is coming on Saturday October 15, 2022 at the Bukom Arena and Live on Max TV.

From The Sports Desk