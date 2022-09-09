IMF New Mission Chief Meets BoG Governor

From left: Former mission chief to Ghana Annalisa Fedelino, Stéphane Roudet, Dr Ernest Addison and Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari

A 2-MEMBER delegation, led by the new IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, Stéphane Roudet, on Wednesday, 7th September 2022, paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, and the management of the bank.

This follows Stéphane Roudet’s appointment as the new IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, effective 1st September 2022.

The new Mission Chief was in the country to engage with various government institutions and other key stakeholders ahead of Ghana’s Fund supported programme.

In Governor Addison’s team were the First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, Directors of Research, Financial Markets, Financial Stability and Banking Supervision Departments of the Bank.

A business desk report