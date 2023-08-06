Immigration Service Interdicts 27 Officers

Kwame Asuah-Takyi – Comptroller-General of Immigration

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has announced the interdiction of 27 officers, including three senior officers and 24 junior officers.

This action is a result of their involvement in various offenses that have allegedly tarnished the reputation of the Service.

In a circular signed by the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi, it was revealed that the officers have been accused of engaging in activities such as recruitment and visa fraud.

These offenses are in direct violation of Regulation 138 (1)(a) and (k) of the Immigration Service Regulations, 2016 (L.I. 2245).

The purpose of the interdictions is to facilitate comprehensive investigations into the alleged cases, following internal disciplinary procedures.

Once the investigations are completed, appropriate legal action will be taken against any officer found to be responsible for the offenses.

The list of interdicted officers includes Chief Superintendent Philipson Adeti, Superintendent Dominic Eshun, Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) Marvin Essandoh, Senior Inspector (Snr. Insp.) Augustine Nuamah, Snr. Insp. Martin Owusu, Inspector (Insp.) Stephen Kofi Acheampong, Insp. Patrick Asante, Insp. Benjamin Darko, Assistant Inspector (Asst. Insp.) Victor Donkor, Asst. Insp. Daniel Danso Ntiamoah, Asst. Insp. Wisdom Ahorlu, Asst. Insp. Wisdom Elorm Addo, Asst. Insp. Hamdiya Abass, Asst. Insp. Elizabeth Quainoo, Asst. Insp Isaac Dzihlornu, Asst. Insp. Edmund Agbotey, Asst. Insp. Mary Agyemang Duah, Immigration Control Officer (ICO) Iddrisu Adam, ICO Christopher Torgbenu, ICO Joseph Ampomah, and ICO Francis Dabi.

The remaining officers who have been interdicted are Assistant Immigration Control Officer I (AICO I) Cosmos Dakora, AICO I Ebenezer Azumah, AICO I Bright Buabeng, AICO I Collins Nyarko, AICO II Solomon Koney Laryea, and AICO II Samuel Kuranchie.

The GIS, in a statement signed by C/Supt. Michael Amoako-Atta is urging members of the public who may have been victims of the alleged acts committed by these officers to come forward and provide information to assist ongoing investigations.

As the Ghana Immigration Service takes action against these officers, it is their commitment to uphold the integrity and professionalism of the Service. By addressing these misconducts, they aim to restore trust and maintain the public’s confidence in the GIS.

By Vincent Kubi