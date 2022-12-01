Independent Auditor To Check Auditor General

PARLIAMENT HAS appointed Baker Tilly Andah + Andah, an independent member firm of Baker Tilly International, as auditors to audit the accounts of the Office of the Auditor-General.

The move is in accordance with Article 187(15) of the 1992 Constitution, which says, “The accounts of the office of the Auditor-General shall be audited and reported upon by an auditor appointed by Parliament.”

An ad hoc committee of the House, chaired by the Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, recommended Baker Tilly Andah + Andah for appointment, to audit the accounts of the Office of the Auditor-General.

Baker Tilly Andah + Andah is a UK-based network of high quality, independent accountancy and business services’ firms.

According to the latest ratings by the International Accounting Bulletin World Survey, Baker Tilly International is rated the eighth largest audit and consulting network worldwide.

Mr. Klutse Avedzi, who is the NDC MP for Ketu North, moved the motion for the adoption of the committee’s report on Tuesday, and it was seconded by Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, NDC MP for Navrongo Central.

BY Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House