Information Ministry Outdoors Scheme To Promote Young Entrepreneurs

Minster of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Ministry of Information has introduced a new scheme to promote the works of young Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

The scheme dubbed: ‘Amplified’ was launched at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Amplified is a social marketing project aimed at promoting businesses and services of young entrepreneurs to a larger audience.

The ‘Amplified’ scheme comes with three focus areas namely Amplified Business, Amplified Success and Amplified Social.

The scheme is being pursued by the Information Ministry in collaboration with the ministries of Trade and Industry, Gender and Social Protection and Youth and Sports.

Speaking at the launch, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, noted that the Ministry would use its various social media platforms to market the products, services and activities of young entrepreneurs to enhance growth.

According to him, Amplified Success, for instance, would project youth mentorship programmes to a larger audience, while Amplified Social seeks to promote critical social intervention programmes undertaken by the various civil society organizations and non-governmental organizations, to enable them attract to more partners for sustainable growth.

He explained that the project would be fully rolled out on July 1,2021, and market the various products, services and activities of the nominated entrepreneurs on the Ministry’s social media channels for a six-month period.

Additionally, the various social media influencers and bloggers would also use their platforms to further market the activities of the nominated entrepreneurs, as well as the mentorship and social intervention programmes to a global market audience, according to him.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, in brief remarks, observed that the initiative represented Government’s core objective of creating opportunities for young men and women to succeed and pledged his full support.

The Education Minister tasked the youth to dream big and not rest on their oars after chalking some level of success, saying, ” You should not be complacent, but you need to meet your mentor to help you cross the threshold “.

” There is a journey to begin and it starts from today. This government has the youth at heart to help transform this country for the better,” he added.

He cited his own initiative at the Bosomtwi Constituency of the Ashanti Region, to train 100 engineers in the next five to six years as part of his own contribution towards uplifting the youth from poverty and deprivation.

Nelson Owusu Ansah, acting Chief Executive Officer, National Youth Authority, praised the Information Minister for rolling out such an innovative project and was of the belief that, with the necessary support and equipment, the project would be a game-changer for improving the prospects of the Ghanaian youth.

By Melvin Tarlue