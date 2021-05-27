66 Chase 14 MMDCE Positions In WR

Kwasi Bonzoh

There seems to be a scramble for the positions of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Western Region.

As many as 66 people who are activists of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have applied for the positions in the 14 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) .

All of them have successfully been vetted by a committee which was chaired by the Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah and are awaiting the outcome.

In the Ellembelle District, as many as seven people, including the incumbent, Kwasi Bonzoh have applied for the position of DCE.

The rest are Isaac Menlah, Nicholas Kwofie, Bright Sanzah Erzah, Isaac Konney Polley, Abeka Dauda Anvengyene and Eunice Abrema Tumi.

In the Jomoro Municipality, six party people including the current MCE, Ernest Kofie, are also vying for the position.

The other party members included Francis Adjei, Vida Nvidda, Emmanuel Amihere, Samuel Nawoah Polley and Louisa Iris Polley.

In Amenfi central, nine people have also applied. They are Patrick Hockson Amponteng, Bright Adjei, Dedeama Adjei, Jude Kwansah, Stephen Nyarko, Moses Aquah, Abass Mohammed, Philip Annan and Augustine Prince Effah.

At Amenfi West, those contesting are seven. They are George Agyir, Ernest Abeka Aidoo, Paul Dekyi, Dennis Kojo Appiah, Lord Nana Tandoh, Nicholas Takyi and Susana Akua Quayson.

At Amenfi East, as many as 10 people are going for the position of a MCE. They include the incumbent, Helena Appiah.

The rest are Michael Nketiah, Emmanuel Armah, Ernest Frimpong, Isaac Boakye, Fredrick Kumah, Richard Boakye Yiadom, Fredirck Korankye, Sampson Tawiah and Edward Amo Acquah.

In the Nzema East Municipality, eight party activists have applied. They are Frank Okpeyen, the incumbent, Eric Ogbamey Selby, Eric Essien, Isaac Kojo Nkrumah, Anthony Ernest Amoah, Prince Charles Erzuah, Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah and Maxwell Kingsley Cudjoe.

In the Wassa East District, the incumbent, Wilson Arthur did not apply for the position. Meanwhile, three people have applied. They are Godfred Okyere Owusu, Ankomah Appiah Naylor and Emmanuel Boakye.

In Ahanta West, the current MCE, Henrietta Mary Eyeson and four other persons aped. They are Kwasi Asobenyah Buah, Francis Eric Pobee, John Agyare and John Kwasi Yankey.

In the Shama District, the incumbent DCE, Joseph Amoah and two other NPP activists, Joseph Grabrah, a former MP for the area and Ebenezer Dadzie, applied.

At Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Benjamin Kesse, the current MCE; Isaac Blay and Lord Emmanuel Yamoah, applied.

At Mpohor, two people applied. They are Ignatius Asaah Mensah, the current DCE and Godfred Bernard Eshun applied.

Two people applied in Prestea Huni Valley. They include Isaac Dasmani, the incumbent and Lawrence Ellah Blay.

Interestingly, one person each applied for the position of Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi and the MCE for the Effia-Kwesimintsim.

They are Abdul-Mumin Issah and Kojo Acquah respectively.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi