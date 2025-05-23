Inspired By Assor Foundation Donates To BECE Candidates

Some beneficiary students with their mathematical sets

Inspired By Assor Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering women and girls, has donated mathematical sets to over two hundred (200) Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates from six schools in Akyem Hemang, Dome, Gyampomani, Abompe and Dwenease (Bomdwen).

This thoughtful gesture is aimed at equipping students with essential tools needed to effectively prepare for their examinations.

The donation, led by the Foundation’s founder, Nancy Assor Asiedu-Amrado (CMKtr), reflects the organisation’s ongoing commitment to supporting education and promoting academic excellence among young minds, especially girls, without neglecting the needs of boys.

By providing these mathematical sets, the Foundation seeks to ease the financial burden on parents and students, allowing learners to focus more fully on their studies.

“We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to succeed, and by providing these mathematical sets, we are confident that our beneficiaries will be well-equipped to excel in their BECE,” said Mrs. Asiedu-Amrado. She encouraged the students to give off their best, make their families proud, and pave the way for a brighter future.

The Assemblyman of Akyem Hemang, Richmond Darko, Rev. Emmanuel Bosompem (Headmaster, Presbyterian School), a representative for the Circuit Supervisor of schools in the Fanteakwa South District, along with other headteachers, teachers and students, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Foundation and pledged to put the mathematical sets to good use.

Beneficiary schools include Hemang D/A JHS, Hemang SDA JHS, Dome D/A JHS, Rapid JHS, Bomdwen D/A JHS and Salvation JHS.

A Daily Guide Report