Invest In Digital Infrastructure – Ursula Urges African Leaders

Ursula Owusu-Ekufu

Ghana’s Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has urged African countries to invest heavily in digital infrastructure and skills.

This, she said would ensure the continent’s full participation in the “global knowledge economy.”

“Without the requisite investment in digital infrastructure and digital skills, any discussion on the benefits of digitalization will be moot as technology has the power to formalize our economies, improve efficiency and reduce corruption,” the Ghanaian minister said.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful was speaking at the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit (GHIOS) 2020 on Wednesday, January 22, at Mayfair, London.

Speaking on the topic: Accessing the African common market through Ghana: Technology, Digitisation, and Industrialisation – A focus on the Communications Sector, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful echoed the need to treat access to the internet, voice, and data as an essential utility just like water or electricity.

“We must invest in the digital infrastructure that is powering the world’s fourth industrial revolution and ensure that all African countries are key players and not bystanders in the global knowledge economy,” she said.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful further spoke about how the government of Ghana is reaping hugely the benefits of its investment in Information, Communication Technology (ICT).

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful further threw more light on what the government of Ghana led by Akufo-Addo has been doing since it took over office in 2017.

She also mentioned several projects being implemented by the government to formalize the economy through technology, in the areas of Policy and Regulation, ICT Infrastructure Development, Universal Access Initiatives, ICT Capacity Building, Data Management, e-Governance, Cyber Security Awareness, and Preparedness.