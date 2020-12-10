Irresponsible, Unbecoming

John Mahama

The leadership of the opposition NDC yesterday succeeded in inciting its supporters in various parts of Accra to picket at the Electoral Commission (EC), an action which was of course irresponsible and uncalled for.

For feeding them with untruths about a so-called stolen election and in some instances including the military in the unsubstantiated allegation is to state the least unbecoming of a former President and his executives.

Unfortunately, none of the children of the former President and his team was part of those who were convinced to go and do the leadership’s bidding.

The objective of the picketing was not obscured. It was intended to instigate a clash with the security personnel and attract headlines in the media.

We have come a long way in our democracy and do not think that a former President should be orchestrating such an irresponsible action, especially after signing a peace pact before the election commenced.

Former President Mahama once touted what he termed the violent pedigree of the NDC. He said the opposition party is unrivalled when it comes to violence. What a testimonial!

Such a personality does not merit leading this country, no wonder he was rejected. When he and the party’s General Secretary took turns to talk to the media, they lied with the intention of damaging the image of the Electoral Commission (EC), the ruling NPP, the media and sadly the security agencies.

Passing such sweeping allegations without basis by a former President and even sponsoring diabolical projects because he has lost an election is regrettable.

We cherish this country and would be pleased if especially former leaders uphold the sanctity of the offices they once held by being measured in expressing their opprobrium to election outcomes.

We understand the pain of losing elections, especially after spending so much money to win. We recall the investments the former President made in the doctored tape project among others all in a futile attempt at winning the December 7 polls.

The former President should, if he insists that he won the polls, go to court because after all the Chief Justice has set up a special court to adjudicate in such matters and do it in record time. Seeking to make this country ungovernable is unacceptable and would be dealt with decisively by the relevant agencies.

The former President and his team should consider the lives of the downtrodden youth from the slums of Accra they have engaged for their bloody project. Their lives matter too and so should not be exposed to harm.

Bringing his children who are currently outside the country to come and join the youth to picket on his behalf would be appropriate and fair.

We observed retired military officers with national security management background also adding to the nonsense.

Unfortunately, his words and posture do not scare us. This is about the state versus a gang of hoodlums with the support of unruly former President and others.

The awesome powers of the state will deal with those who think they can do as they please however irresponsibly.