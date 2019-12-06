It Is Humbling To Join Media General – AJ Poundz

AJ Poundz

Actress and TV personality Matilda Adjoa Densu, known in showbiz circles as AJ Poundz, is the new host of Nkonkonsa Headquarters, a gossip show on Onua TV.

The former Ghana’s Most Beautiful contestant left TV Africa to join Media General ‒ owners of TV3, 3FM and Onua TV ‒ in August 2019.

She described her move as “humbling.”

“If it’s not God then who..? Help me thank my God, help me praise Him for what He has started in my life…I just cannot keep mute about it. Let’s start this week with an open heart and mind with a beautiful broad smile that everything you commit in God’s hands is POSSIBLE… and to my fans, you give me strength each day knowing you behind me, thank you all and may God bless each and every one of you for me… Have a blessed week @tv3_ghana @onuatv I’m humbled to be part of the Media General family,” she stated in an Instagram post.

AJ’s new show on Onua TV delves into trending entertainment and social issues. It is broadcast on Tuesdays at 8:00pm and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and she hopes to take over the airwaves with it very soon.

The 29-year-old actress and TV personality comes from Osino in the Eastern Region of Ghana. She has featured in a number of Kumawood movies.

She has always loved to act and dance right from childhood. So after senior high school, she joined HM Films in 2009. In 2011, she represented the Eastern Region in the Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant.

The passionate and spirited lady has also featured in a number of movies.

By Francis Addo