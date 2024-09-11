It Is Still Possible – Stars Coach

Otto Addo

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, remains optimistic of Ghana’s qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite a shaky start.

Ghana have gone past two games with just a point, having lost their opening game against Angola in Group F, in Kumasi and managed a 1-1 draw against Niger.

Ghana next face Sudan in a double-header in October with hopes of reviving their qualifying campaign.

Addo said after the Niger game, “So it’s still possible but we have to improve, we have to improve much.

“We have to improve to use our chances and also to defend better in detail and to learn our lessons.”

He added, “Like I said, the goals are too cheap and we have to grow from this; we have to learn from this. This is even more than a wake-up call.”

Meanwhile, Addo expressed frustrations over his team’s defending during the match against Niger.

“We are allowing too cheap goals. Like I said, I am disappointed; we didn’t learn the lessons from the first game. Now it’s a set piece, we are all back, we need to defend this better, this is for sure and like I said, I am really disappointed. But surely it’s still in our own hands. We have the same point as Niger and now we have to wait,” he said.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum