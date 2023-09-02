I’ve Never Wanted To Have Children – Sister Derby

Sister Derby

Songstress Sister Derby has stated that she has no plans to have children of her own at the moment.

Sister Derby was speaking in a tell-all interview session with her fans on the social media platform Snapchat when she made the revelation.

A fan asked if she had a child and Sister Derby replied that she didn’t intend to have any children of her own.

But she added that she does love children and wouldn’t mind taking care of some.

“I don’t and I’ve never wanted one. I however take care of some children because I love them,” she wrote.