Afia Schwarzenegger Denies Marrying For US Green Card

Controversial showbiz personality Afia Schwarzenegger has denied claims that she got married to acquire American citizenship.

The 41-Year-Old, early this year announced she got hitched in New York USA, where she is currently staying.

The announcement was welcomed with mixed reactions, some persons speculating that she got married to become a US citizen

However, in a rebuttal, she denied the claim indicating she is already rich and doesn’t need US citizenship to be better in life.

In a TikTok live she said, “I didn’t marry an American before getting all the properties I have now, so I don’t need it. How many people in America have got a Mercedes Benz, Prado, Venza, s6, houses and co. What hurts my enemies is that the marriage comes with the papers.”

“Think about yourself. I can see that you people are very hurt. I feel so sorry for you people, I can feel your pain and smell your jealousy.”