‘I Have The Biggest DJ Fanbase In Ghana’

Merqury Quaye

Popular Ghanaian DJ and record producer, Merqury Quaye, has said he developed interest in disc jockeying to help promote his own songs and that of his associates in the creative industry.

In an interview on Asaase 99.5FM, Merqury Quaye, also known as Ghana’s Finest Hypeman said, “I started DJing because I realised all my friends around me were doing music which has to be promoted.”

According to him, he positioned himself in a way that allowed himto give Ghanaian artistes the needed exposure, and also aid them to connect more with the new audiences around the world.

Merqury Quaye said his relationship with local and international acts among others had been great so far, having worked on lots of their projects.

He revealed that since entering the showbiz industry, he has amassed the largest DJ fan base in Ghana that goes by the name ‘Turn Up Army’.

‘Turn up Army’,he indicated,has a local, national, and even global presence. “I know I have the largest fanbase in the country. That one is a known fact,” he stated.

Merqury Quaye acknowledged his fans in Ghana,adding that he remains one of Ghanaian industry stakeholders to create a fanbase within and outside the country.

Merqury Quaye has shared the stage with artistes such as Nigeria’s D’Banj, 2Baba, and P-Square, as well as Jamaican singer Shaggy, Fat Joe, Nas, and New York rappers, among others.

The Master of Ceremonies (MC), music producer, voice actor, DJ, singer, and broadcaster has always had a passion for the arts.

He became the first indigenous presenter to host a music chart show on national television with the ‘Sound City Top 10’, which aired on GTV from 2007 to 2009.

He rose to the rank of Country Manager at the Sound City Network, where he built a team which was influential in setting up the music-promotion channel to support and air regional and international content.

Hebegan his journey into radio industry when he became the host of Highway 102, the late afternoon show of Choice 102.3FMin 2008.

He went on to host the late afternoon drive at Atlantis Radio 87.9FM and then moved to Hitz 103.9FM, a position he holds to date.

In 2012, he launched the first and only nationwide award scheme for DJs; ‘the Ghana DJ Awards’ – which awards over 35 outstanding DJs annually.

In 2017, Merqury led a campaign called ‘Pay the DJ’; a movement demanding fair and equitable remuneration for DJs.

Flowing from this, he instituted the Ghana DJ Clinic, with the express purpose of empowering DJs by offering capacity building, networking, mentorship, business support and access to finance and new markets to DJs.

