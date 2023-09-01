Swiss Envoy Calls For More Women In Politics

Simone Giger

The Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana, Simone Giger, has called for increased inclusion of women in politics and governance in Ghana.

Ambassador Giger made the call in her speech during an event to celebrate the Swiss National Day, at the Swiss Residence in Accra.

Addressing an audience including Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, government officials, traditional leaders and diplomatic representatives, Ambassador Giger emphasised the importance of women’s participation in all spheres of society. Acknowledging the historical gender disparity in Switzerland, Ambassador Giger revealed the progress made in recent years towards gender equality, especially with regard to political representation.

In the country’s 2019 parliamentary elections, 42% of those elected to the National Council, the larger chamber of the Swiss parliament, were women. Having observed Ghana’s advancements, particularly in women’s leadership roles across the business and academic sectors, Ambassador Giger noted that there still exists a gender gap in Ghanaian politics. She urged the political sphere to mirror Ghanaian culture’s inherent value of women and further enhance their representation.

“I have been impressed by how many women hold influential positions across various spheres – be it in the private sector, academia, the creative industries, in different ministries and agencies, or in the judicial system. Yet, there remains a notable gender gap in Ghanaian politics,” she said.

Drawing other parallels between Switzerland and Ghana, Ambassador Giger commended Ghana’s peaceful coexistence amidst religious and ethnic diversity, echoing Switzerland’s principles of unity in diversity.

Ambassador Giger further highlighted the enduring bond between Switzerland and Ghana, which spans nearly two centuries, since the arrival of the Basel Missionaries to the Gold Coast. Nowadays, Switzerland is a vital trading partner for Ghana, and Ghana is a priority country for Switzerland’s economic development cooperation. The landmark climate protection agreement between the two nations exemplifies their commitment to reduce global CO2 emissions and to jointly fight against climate change.

Furthermore, Switzerland’s involvement in peacekeeping and security through support for the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, as well as the close cooperation between Ghana and Switzerland within the UN Security Council, demonstrates the nations’ effective multilateral cooperation with the aim to maintain regional and global stability.