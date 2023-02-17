Ivorian Side Of Elubo Reopens For Movement

The Ivorian government has officially reopened the country’s side of the Elubo border which was closed to travellers moving from Ghana to Cote d’Ivoire and vice versa.

It would be recalled that in March 2020, both the Ghanaian and Ivorian sides of the border were closed due to the corona virus pandemic.

The move was part of measures to address the challenges triggered by the pandemic.

However, on Sunday, March 28, 2022, President Akufo-Addo announced the reopening of Ghana’s borders, but the Ivorian government did not open their border.

Meanwhile, speaking to DAILY GUIDE in an interview yesterday, Moses Akakpo, Assistant Inspector, Western Regional Public Affairs Office of Ghana Immigration Service, confirmed that the Ivorian government has reopened the border.

“I can confirm to you that our brothers in Ivory Coast have now opened their side. It was opened yesterday around 6am.

“So now people who have intentions to travel and have their documents intact can do so without any restrictions,” he indicated.

He pointed out that the development will enable free flow of travellers to and from the two countries.

He cautioned travellers using illegal routes to desist since the laws would not spare them when they are caught.

“Those who have been using illegal travel means should be cautioned that they will not be spared when they are arrested.

“Once the travellers have genuine documents, our officers at the Elubo border are ready to assist them to travel without any challenges,” he pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi