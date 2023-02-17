Settler Farmers Not Happy

John Abugri addressing the media

Settler Farmers resident at Gwira Tunemtu in the Western Region have complained about maltreatment.

The farmers, who are mainly from the five regions of the north, have called on the Nzema East Municipal Assembly to intervene and address the problem to ensure peace.

Enumerating their grievances, the farmers noted that even though they had fulfilled what was entailed in the tenancy agreement by their land owners, they are being asked by the chief of the area to pay additional money if they still wanted to stay in the area.

They also asserted that on three different occasions, the chief of the area, Nana Ayinam has prevented them from burying their dead relatives in the area.

Addressing the media in Axim, John Abugri, spokesperson for the Settler Farmers Association said the traditional leaders in the area cut down about 35 cocoa trees belonging to the settler farmers.

“The reason was that they were going to extend electricity to some areas, which demanded that the cocoa treed should be cut, but when we made enquiry at the Electricity Company of Ghana, it was revealed that the company had not made plans to extend electricity to those areas”, he alleged.

He added, “The chief and the Unit Committee members who destroyed our Cocoa tree did not compensate the affected farmers even though cocoa trees are considered economic”.

He disclosed that the settler farmers have accordingly informed the municipal assembly and other stakeholders about the alleged maltreatment being meted to them but nothing has been done about it.

Chief’s Reaction

When journalists contacted the chief of the area, Nana Ayinam for his side of the story, he indicated that the issue had been reported to the police and the Western Regional Minister who are investigating the case and declined to comment further.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Axim