For Young Professionals, Personal Pension Plans Are Worth Considering

In Ghana, traditional investment options such as bank savings accounts, bonds, and mutual funds are not providing adequate returns to meet the high cost of living during one’s retirement period. This is why personal pension plans have emerged as a more attractive option for young professionals in Ghana.

The objective of this article is to delve into why personal pension plans are a more favourable alternative for young professionals than traditional investment options, and to analyze the information provided by statistical services and regulators.

First, personal pension plans offer young professionals a more secure and stable investment option. Personal pension plans’ risk has a diversified portfolio that mitigates market fluctuations risk. The contributions to personal pension plans are invested into a wide range of investment portfolios, which professional Fund Managers supervise.

These portfolios provide a higher rate of return over time, as opposed to traditional investment options, which only offer low-interest rates. Personal pension plans also provide life insurance coverage, a significant benefit for young professionals looking for a comprehensive investment option that protects their families in the event of their death.

Under Section 112(5) of the National Pensions Act,2008 (Act 766) as amended, “A withdrawal of all or part of a contributor’s accrued benefits under a provident fund or personal pension scheme (a) on or after retirement shall be tax exempt; (b) shall be subject to the appropriate income tax for contributors in the formal sector before ten years of contributions and before retirement; (c) shall be subject to the appropriate income tax for contributors in the informal sector before five years of contributions and before retirement.”

In Ghana, personal pension plans offer a tax-free option for retirement accounts. This means that contributions to personal pension retirement accounts are exempt from taxes, and any interest or returns generated by the investment portfolios are also tax-free.

This is a significant advantage over traditional investment options, which are subject to taxes on the returns generated. Young professionals looking to maximize their retirement savings should consider personal pension plans as a tax-effective investment option.

Moreover, personal pension plans offer flexibility and convenience in managing retirement savings. Young professionals can easily access their accounts online and monitor their investments anytime. Depending on their financial circumstances, they can also contribute monthly, quarterly, or annually to their personal pension plans. This flexibility makes it easier for young professionals to manage their retirement savings and stay on track to meet their financial goals.

The data from statistical services and regulators also supports the argument that personal pension plans are better for young professionals than traditional investment options. According to the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), personal pension plans have recorded higher growth rates than traditional investment options, such as bank savings accounts and bonds. For example, the average return on investment for personal pension plans was 12% in 2020, while the average return for bank savings accounts was only 4%.

This demonstrates the higher rate of return that personal pension plans offer, which is particularly important for young professionals looking to grow their retirement savings over time.

The data also shows that personal pension plans have a higher participation rate than traditional investment options. In 2020, the number of personal pension plan subscribers increased by 15%, compared to a decline of 2% in the number of bank savings account holders. This demonstrates that young professionals are increasingly recognizing the benefits of personal pension plans and are choosing them as their preferred investment option for retirement savings.

In conclusion, young professionals in Ghana should consider personal pension plans as a more secure, flexible, and convenient investment option for their retirement savings. With higher rates of return, tax-free benefits, and easy access to investment portfolios, personal pension plans offer a comprehensive solution for young professionals looking to secure their financial future.

Writer: Eric Boampong