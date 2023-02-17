New Crystal Hospital Screens Borteyman Residents

Residents of Borteyman undergoing the screening exercise

About 300 residents of Borteyman in the Tema West Municipality have benefitted from a free medical screening exercise.

It was organized by New Crystal Hospital – Adjei Kojo unit in partnership with the assembly woman for the Adjei-Kojo electoral area, Charity Dela as part of efforts to bring healthcare to the doorstep of people.

A team of doctors led by Dr. Patrick Kumanyenu offered consultation service and screened for malaria, hypertension, diabetics and other health conditions.

Marketing Manager for New Crystal Health Services Sebbie Abednego Tetteh, said the initiative is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and 20th anniversary celebration.

“For the past twenty years, we have provided high quality and affordable healthcare to our valued clients across all our operating areas (Ashaiman, Adjei-Kojo, Tema, Michel Camp, and Takoradi) and through our Family and Patient-Centred Care Policy,we a committed to growing together in good health with our communities,” Mr. Sebbie said.

The sick and unhealthy population, according to Dr. Kumanyenu, has a negative impact on production and nation-building. He advised Ghanaians to ensure frequent medical check-ups for early diagnosis and treatment.

According to Mrs. Angela Amoah, Operations Manager for the New Crystal Hospital Adjei-Kojo Unit, the company is dedicated to consistently delivering top-notch healthcare by enhancing its infrastructure, services, expertise and utilizing cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of itscherish clients.

She also recommended the consumption of a balanced diet and regular exercise to help avoid preventable diseases.

Some beneficiaries commended New Crystal Hospital for the selfless and dedicated services rendered to the community.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke