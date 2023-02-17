MPs Demand Action On Bawku Chief Enskinment

Some MPs from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have joined the government in condemning the alleged enskinment of a rival chief for Bawku at Nalerigu.

The lawmakers from the area said the development is not only illegal, but also attempts to exacerbate the insecurity in Bawku, and they urged the government to step up and deal with the situation.

The MPs are Mahama Ayariga of Bawku Central, Cletus Apul Avoka of Zebilla, Abanga Abdulai of Binduri, Hajia Laadi Ayii Ayamba of Pusiga, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba of Timpane and Albert Akuka Alalzuuga of Garu.

According to them, the purported enskinment of a rival chief for Bawku by the Nayiri, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah Il is “unacceptable and should not come from a person of his stature.”

“Such purported enskinment is null and void and will not be recognized by any institution under the 1992 Constitution. The Government of Ghana must take every step to ensure the maintenance of peace and security and hold perpetrators of this criminal act accountable,” they stressed at a press briefing in Parliament yesterday

The lawmakers also called on the people of the Kusaug Traditional Area and its environs to remain calm and assured them that “this unlawful conduct will not stand.”

“We are closely watching the level of political will of the Government of President Nana Akufo Addo and Vice President Alhaji Mamudu Bawumia in respecting the Constitution of Ghana and the right of the Kusasi people to rule over their own land,” they added.

For them, the Zugrana, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, who is the Bawku Naaba and President of the Kusaug Traditional Council remains the only recognized paramount chief of the Kusaug Traditional Area as recognized by law.

“The conduct of the Nayiri has the potential to aggravate the already precarious security situation in Bawku,” they insisted.

Government

Meanwhile, the government has condemned the “alleged enskinment of a new Bawku Naba,” saying it is illegal and a threat to national security.

“Government further re-iterates that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka I l is the Bawku Naba, duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs,” the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said in a statement.

He said the security agencies had been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba.

“Further, any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with law,” he assured.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House