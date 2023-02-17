SONA 2023: Akufo-Addo Delivers Address On February 28

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver this year’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on February 28, 2023.

The president will use the opportunity to inform the nation about the state of the country and plans he intends to implement.

The address is in line with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which mandates the president to update the nation through Parliament on the state of the country.

According to the business statement of Parliament for next week which the Speaker of Parliament Alban S.K Bagbin announced on Tuesday.

Besides, the House will next week also launch the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of parliamentary democracy under the Fourth Republic.

Generally, the address touches on various aspects of the economy including education, security, health and agriculture.

By Vincent Kubi