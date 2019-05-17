IWA, GOWA Celebrate Mothers

IWA and GOWA team together with some hospital officials

India Women Association (IWA), in partnership with the executives of Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA), last Sunday demonstrated gross love to mothers on admission at three hospitals in the Eastern Region.

IWA and GOWA presented items worth thousands of cedis to nursing mothers, particularly those who were delivered of babies on Mother’s Day.

The Atua Government Hospital, St. Martins De Porres Hospital and Akuse Government Hospital received items such as diapers, detergents, boxes of Indomie Instant Noodles, baby dresses and other products.

President of GOWA, Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, explained that her oufit “has been doing this for the past three years, and l must say it keeps improving every year in terms of organisation and everything. As a group, we realised there is no better day to honour mothers than this day.

“Mothers play key roles regarding shaping our societies, hence the need to salute them on this special day. I contacted IWA executives for this year’s project and they readily bought into the vision without hesitating. We hope to deepen our ties to reach out to more mothers in our quest to encourage mothers shape their various homes,” she added.

Vice President of IWA, Vanisha Daryanani, and Sameena Thomas (secretary) pledged their continued support for women empowerment and development in the country.

Health officials who received the officials at the three health centres expressed their profuse appreciation to the two groups for the gesture.

The two groups began the exercise with the Atua Hospital, moved later to the St. Martins De Porres Hospital and ended up at the Akuse Hospital.

IWA’s contribution to social change in Ghana won them the best women group (foreign) in the maiden edition of GOWA last year.