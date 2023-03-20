Jannah Villas Unveils Hotel At Adenta

The Board Chairman of Jannah Villas delivering a speech during the launch

JANNAH VILLAS, a real estate company, has unveiled a 60-bedroom apartment hotel at Adentan in Accra.

Speaking at the launch of the hotel apartments at a ceremony at Adentan in Accra on Saturday, the Board Chairman of the company, Osman Barrie, said the facility is expected to provide a serene home-like apartment hotel environment different from the usual hotel facilities available in the hospitality industry in Ghana.

He said the hotel apartments would in addition afford guests a unique ambiance for a short or extended stay from home with their families as well.

“There are bed and breakfast studio apartments suitable for groups, families and friends that need privacy while on vacation or short stay, with access to a swimming pool, play area and outdoor kitchen,” he added.

Jannah Villas, located a few kilometres from the West Africa Senior High School at Adentan, has a fully furnished two bedroom apartments, restaurant, fitness centre, swimming pool, conference hall and event space.

According to the Board Chairman, the hotel apartments envisioned ten years ago does not only provide hotel apartments but transportation to help improve the challenges visitors in the industry were faced with.

He said that apart from Jannah Villas at Adentan, the company also owns a five bedroom house at Oyarifa as part of its phase two project, with the construction of phase three projects ongoing.

Mr. Barrie however called on individuals and institutions to partner the company as its aims to become the most preferred in the apartment hotel business in Africa and beyond.

Emmanuel Ahenkorah, General Manager of Jannah Villas, also assured potential clients of enjoying top-notch security services at the hotel.

Other services he also mentioned are Airport pick up and drop off and private car rental services.

“Other facilities available include conference halls and state-of-the-art gym equipped with modern equipment with flexible training schedules and sessions,” Mr. Ahenkorah added.

Present at the launch include people in the hotel and hospitality industry and other notable individuals and institutions.