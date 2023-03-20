Adentan MP Applauds Islamic University College

Mohammed Adamu Ramadan

The Member of Parliament of Adentan Constituency, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, has lauded the Islamic University College, Ghana (IUCG) for its continuous effort in developing education within the area.

According to him, the University has contributed immensely to the development of Adentan since its inception in 2001, therefore he expressed his commitment in aiding the learning institution as well as other private universities within the constituency to develop, especially with the advancement of the free SHS programme.

“With the free SHS, what it means is that there are going to be a lot more people entering tertiary institutions once they do well therefore we will certainly augment the efforts of government so as to encourage more private participation and clearly Islamic University is doing very well in the development of education in this constituency,” he stated.

The MP shared this during the 19th Congregation and 24th Matriculation ceremony of IUCG which was held under the theme; ‘Producing Quality Human Capital for National Development in Times of Economic Crises: Challenges and Prospects.’

The event saw a total of 222 individuals receiving degrees from the fields of business administration, communication studies, religious studies, and early childhood education.

A total of 83 people were awarded with degrees in business administration under the options of accounting, marketing, banking and finance, and human resource management. 71 persons were awarded degrees in communication studies under the journalism, public relations and advertising options whiles 39 individuals were awarded degrees in religious studies and 29 in early childhood education.

President of UICG, Ali Arab Khorasani encouraged individuals to pursue higher education especially in the field of religious studies as it is a catalyst for development.

“According to development economists, religious education, if it leads to religious tolerance serves as an engine for development. However, if it leads to religious intolerance, it acts as an impediment in the path of development. IUCC abhors such kinds of religious intolerance,” he highlighted.

Vice President of IUC, Hussien I. Ibrahim, also shared the college’s hope of acquiring a Presidential Charter status in the near future.

“Plans are far advanced for the school to join the elite private tertiary institutions in Ghana which have attained the status of a Presidential Charter which empowers them to award their own degrees and certificates. So far, the GTEC has been forthcoming with encouragement and guidance,” he shared.

By Abigail Atinuke Seyram Adeyemi