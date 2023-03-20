ADB MD Grabs Award

Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu Tali

The Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu Tali, has been honoured in Tamale for his Leadership in Agribusiness Financing by the Northern Trade Industry and Investment Summit.

Alhaji Tali, who until his appointment as the Managing Director of the ADB was also the Deputy Managing Director of the same bank, has always provided leadership to small scale farmers at times through personal sponsorship of agribusinesses.

His award has therefore been described as deservedly.

Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu Tali’s experience in this sphere of business is being brought to bear on the development of agribusiness, something the ADB is championing.

His recent launch of a corporate strategy with a commitment to strengthening agricultural financing is said to be resonating with many business with inclination for agribusiness.

The new strategy, which has already been approved by the Board of the bank, replaced a three-year strategy that expired on December 31, 2022.

With a knack for innovation, many who know him said he is going to bring onboard novelties which would inure to agricultural financing and the fortunes of the maiden agricultural bank in the country.