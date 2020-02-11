Janssen Ghana, Health Ministry Urge Collaboration For Cancer Management

Pharmaceutical leaders, Janssen Ghana and the Ministry of Health, Ghana, have called for strong collaboration in the management of cancer in the country and across the African continent.

The call was made as Janssen Ghana unveiled its support programme for prostate cancer patients dubbed; “Hope Accelerated.”

Speaking at the launch on Thursday in Accra, Ghana the Country Manager of Janssen Ghana Priscilla O. Sekyere, observed that all stakeholders should “find ways to collaborate better to bring more hope to the next prostate cancer patients.”

According to her, strong collaborations were key to giving prostate cancer patients hope of living longer and better.

Deputy Minister of Health, Alexander K. K. Abban, explained that there were several challenges confronting Ghana and Africa in the area of cancer management.

“There are challenges with the availability of the necessary tools and equipment for the appropriate diagnosis of some cancers; in some cases, we lack adequate human resources to manage cancers, in other cases we have the personnel, we can diagnose, we know how to manage the condition, the medicines or treatments are available, but our people cannot afford them,” he pointed out to stakeholders at the launch.

Overcoming the challenges therefore, he indicated, requires industry players and governments institutions to forge meaningful partnerships.

“In going forward, three things are key for me and I wish to share them with you for your consideration,” he told stakeholders in a speech read on his behalf.

According to him, the first is that if we really want to overcome the challenge of cancer management, we need to come together. No one person can do it.

He urged that “there must be synergy between academia, healthcare practitioners, civil society organizations, drug companies, governments, payers, the patients and all others.”

The Deputy Minister stressed that “we must each play our roles, yet we must complement the roles of other stakeholders, recognizing that we are all fighting on the same side in the same battle and there is no other option or outcome we seek than to win.”

“Secondly, we must at all times, with every given opportunity, create awareness on cancers to our stakeholders. Different stakeholders need to hear different messages,” he said.

“Lastly and most importantly, we boldly need to confront the financing of cancer treatment in our country and on our continent,” the Deputy Health Minister charged.

The call for partnership comes as Ghana records disturbing cases of prostate cancer.

According to a report published by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (Globocan) in 2018, about 2132 men are newly diagnosed with prostate cancer every year in Ghana.

Out of the above-mentioned figure, 1,098 men die annually from the disease.

About Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson & Johnson

Janssen is headquartered in Beerse, Belgium and is the pharmaceutical arm of by Johnson & Johnson. The company was established in 1953 by Paul Janssen.

The company is made up of more than 30,000 people working hard to prevent, treat, cure and stop some of the most devastating and complex diseases of our time. From heart disease to HIV, Alzheimer’s disease to cancer, they are committed to issues that touch everyone’s lives.

The mission of Janssen is to transform individual lives and fundamentally change the way diseases are managed, interpreted, and prevented. The company believes that challenging something is the best way to change it.

So every day, in more than 150 countries, Janssen brings cutting-edge science and the most creative minds in the industry together to think differently about diseases. The company aims not only to innovate but also to empower people with the tools they need to make informed decisions and achieve the best possible results for their health.

Janssen is looking at a future where the world of healthcare will be challenged by informed and empowered patients. The company works for change that will improve access to medicines: the best available treatment at an affordable price. That’s why Janssen strives to provide access to effective and affordable medicines and related healthcare services to the people who need them.

The company is developing treatments for patients in six important therapeutic areas of healthcare: Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Immunology, Infectious Diseases & Vaccines, Neuroscience, Oncology and Pulmonary Hypertension.

Janssen considers the world as their lab and seeks medical breakthroughs wherever they occur. Their approach to collaboration helps drive their success. By partnering with academic researchers, governments, patient groups, healthcare professionals, and others, the company strives to find answers to some of the most devastating diseases of our time.

The company works with partners at every stage, from early discovery to market access and patient education.

To ensure that commitments are delivered to the people, customers and investors who rely on them, the company works side-by-side with healthcare stakeholders, bringing together experts with the top minds in the field. Together, they look at a future where patients and their families have a new sense of hope.

“We are working toward a common goal – a healthy outcome for each patient. Because ultimately, solving complex problems is about taking a different approach. It’s about how we work and who we work with. It’s about finding the best solutions — and then taking it one step further to help bring those solutions to the people who need them most, wherever they live”.

Janssen collaborates with the world for the health of everyone in it.