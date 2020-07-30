What's New

Jayana Wins Female Vocalist Of The Year At 2020 GUGMA

July 30, 2020

Jayana

Female gospel artiste, Jemima Annor-Yeboah, aka Jayana, last Sunday, won the female vocalist of the year at the second edition of Ghana Urban Gospel Music Awards (GUGMA) held at the Radiant Place Auditorium, Tesano in Accra.

The Victory hitmaker, whose hit single, Victory, in 2019 featured Joyce Blessing, beat competition from Efe Grace, Celestine Donkor, Alexandrah and Pastor Dzifa to win the award.

The awards ceremony, which was hosted by JKD and DJ Paloma of Zylofon FM, saw talented urban gospel artiste, Kingzkid, taking home the artiste of the year award.

There were electrifying performances from urban gospel acts like Kobby Salm, Jaysong, Okey Sokey, Nat Abbey, Jayana, Edem Evangelist, NeQtar and Scott Evans among others.

GUGMA seeks to award excellence and creativity in the urban gospel music industry.

 

Below is the list of awards winners:

Blogger/Promoter of the Year
Abstainer

Dance Group of the Year
The Throne Ministers

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Nat Abbey

Discovery of the Year
P.O Godson

Comedian of the Year
Parrot Mouth

Female Vocalist of the Year
Jayana Music

Spoken Word Artiste of the Year
Kwame Legacy

Media Organization of the Year
Rep Jesus Tv

African Artiste of the Year
Limoblaze

Afro Pop Song of the Year
lilzig

Group of the Year
Too Fresh For God

Video of the Year
Scott Evans

Contemporary Artiste of the year
Perez Musik

DJ of the Year
DJ Paloma

Record of the Year
Nii Soul

Song Writer of the Year
Edem Evangelist

Manager of the Year
Teddy

Producer of the Year
Nii Soul

Special Recognition Award
Precious

Popular Song
lilzig

Collaboration of the Year
KobbySalm

Album of the Year
TKC

Rap Artiste of the Year
Belac360

Indigenous Gospel Artiste of the Year
Empress Gifty

Artiste of the Year
Kingzkid

 

Tags: , ,