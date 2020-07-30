Jayana Wins Female Vocalist Of The Year At 2020 GUGMA

Jayana
Female gospel artiste, Jemima Annor-Yeboah, aka Jayana, last Sunday, won the female vocalist of the year at the second edition of Ghana Urban Gospel Music Awards (GUGMA) held at the Radiant Place Auditorium, Tesano in Accra.
The Victory hitmaker, whose hit single, Victory, in 2019 featured Joyce Blessing, beat competition from Efe Grace, Celestine Donkor, Alexandrah and Pastor Dzifa to win the award.
The awards ceremony, which was hosted by JKD and DJ Paloma of Zylofon FM, saw talented urban gospel artiste, Kingzkid, taking home the artiste of the year award.
There were electrifying performances from urban gospel acts like Kobby Salm, Jaysong, Okey Sokey, Nat Abbey, Jayana, Edem Evangelist, NeQtar and Scott Evans among others.
GUGMA seeks to award excellence and creativity in the urban gospel music industry.
Below is the list of awards winners:
Blogger/Promoter of the Year
Abstainer
Dance Group of the Year
The Throne Ministers
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Nat Abbey
Discovery of the Year
P.O Godson
Comedian of the Year
Parrot Mouth
Female Vocalist of the Year
Jayana Music
Spoken Word Artiste of the Year
Kwame Legacy
Media Organization of the Year
Rep Jesus Tv
African Artiste of the Year
Limoblaze
Afro Pop Song of the Year
lilzig
Group of the Year
Too Fresh For God
Video of the Year
Scott Evans
Contemporary Artiste of the year
Perez Musik
DJ of the Year
DJ Paloma
Record of the Year
Nii Soul
Song Writer of the Year
Edem Evangelist
Manager of the Year
Teddy
Producer of the Year
Nii Soul
Special Recognition Award
Precious
Popular Song
lilzig
Collaboration of the Year
KobbySalm
Album of the Year
TKC
Rap Artiste of the Year
Belac360
Indigenous Gospel Artiste of the Year
Empress Gifty
Artiste of the Year
Kingzkid