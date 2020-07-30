Jayana Wins Female Vocalist Of The Year At 2020 GUGMA

Jayana

Female gospel artiste, Jemima Annor-Yeboah, aka Jayana, last Sunday, won the female vocalist of the year at the second edition of Ghana Urban Gospel Music Awards (GUGMA) held at the Radiant Place Auditorium, Tesano in Accra.

The Victory hitmaker, whose hit single, Victory, in 2019 featured Joyce Blessing, beat competition from Efe Grace, Celestine Donkor, Alexandrah and Pastor Dzifa to win the award.

The awards ceremony, which was hosted by JKD and DJ Paloma of Zylofon FM, saw talented urban gospel artiste, Kingzkid, taking home the artiste of the year award.

There were electrifying performances from urban gospel acts like Kobby Salm, Jaysong, Okey Sokey, Nat Abbey, Jayana, Edem Evangelist, NeQtar and Scott Evans among others.

GUGMA seeks to award excellence and creativity in the urban gospel music industry.

Below is the list of awards winners:

Blogger/Promoter of the Year

Abstainer

Dance Group of the Year

The Throne Ministers

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Nat Abbey

Discovery of the Year

P.O Godson

Comedian of the Year

Parrot Mouth

Female Vocalist of the Year

Jayana Music

Spoken Word Artiste of the Year

Kwame Legacy

Media Organization of the Year

Rep Jesus Tv

African Artiste of the Year

Limoblaze

Afro Pop Song of the Year

lilzig

Group of the Year

Too Fresh For God

Video of the Year

Scott Evans

Contemporary Artiste of the year

Perez Musik

DJ of the Year

DJ Paloma

Record of the Year

Nii Soul

Song Writer of the Year

Edem Evangelist

Manager of the Year

Teddy

Producer of the Year

Nii Soul

Special Recognition Award

Precious

Popular Song

lilzig

Collaboration of the Year

KobbySalm

Album of the Year

TKC

Rap Artiste of the Year

Belac360

Indigenous Gospel Artiste of the Year

Empress Gifty

Artiste of the Year

Kingzkid