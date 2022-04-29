Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew Shortlisted For Crystal Palace Player Of The Season

Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp have been shortlisted for Crystal Palace’s Player of the Season for 2021/22 following their impressive displays for the club.

Ayew has played across all the attacking positions for the Eagles this season, making 32 appearances in all competitions, scoring two and assisting a further three assists.

Schlupp, on the other hand, has been a key cog of team, scoring three goals and registering two assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

The pair will face off competition from Wilfried Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ward, Guehi, Conor Gallagher, and Eberechi Eze for the prestigious award.

Voting is now open to decide Crystal Palace first-team Player of the Season from everyone to have played 10 or more games in all competitions.

Palace reached the FA Cup semi-final and currently sit on 38 points from 33 games.

The End of Season Awards will take place live on Tuesday, May 10, at Croydon Boxpark.

Source: Footballghana.com