Jet2 Extends Suspension Of Operations Over Covid-19

UK’s low-cost air carrier, Jet2 has extended the suspension of its entire air operations until late March 2021.

According to Jet2, the extension was due to the ongoing uncertainty and newly-introduced travel restrictions related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Since the beginning of January 2021, Jet2 has not been operating any flights because of the drop in passenger demand occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its latest statement, Jet2 said it has extended the suspension of all flights until “up to and including 25th March 2021“.

It reassured its customers that travelers who had been affected by the recent changes would receive a full refund for terminated flights.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have always respected that customers should receive their money back if we have not provided their flight or holiday. We know that customers will remember this approach, and the way we have looked after them will play an important part in our long-term strategy to continue to grow successfully and become the UK’s Leading and Best Leisure Travel business“, according to the statement dated January 12, 2021.

A Planespotters.net data show that Jet2, which has a total of 90 aircraft in its fleet, has parked 64 aircraft, since the outbreak of the pandemic in the UK.

By Melvin Tarlue