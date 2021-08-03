Jinapor commiserates with family of murdered policewoman

Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has commiserated with the family of of the late Constable Sandra Aseidu.

Constable Asiedu was allegedly killed on 2nd August, 2021.

Mr Jinapor indicated in a statement that “On my behalf, the Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Muazu Jibril Saed, led a delegation to the Savannah Regional Police Command to commiserate with the police fraternity especially the bereaved family of the late Constable Sandra Aseidu, who was gruesomely and senselessly killed on 2nd August, 2021.”

The Damong MP who doubles as Minister of Lands and Natural Resources said “I offered a token of support to the family and also advanced a modest financial support to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to facilitate their investigation. Further, I have pledged on behalf of the Police Service, to donate an amount of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 10,000.00) as a reward for anyone who volunteers material information which leads to the arrest of the perpetrators of this heinous and barbaric crime.”

“The events leading to the death of this diligent and hardworking Police Woman in Damongo is heartbreaking and most unfortunate. May her soul rest and abide in the bosom of the lord until the last day of the resurrection when we shall all meet again,” he added.

The alleged murder was perpetrated within his Constituency.