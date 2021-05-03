JJ Rawlings Was A Blessing To MUSIGA – Alhaji Sidiku Buari

Alhaji Sidiku moment with the Late President

Former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Alhaji Sidiku Buari, has praised late ex-President Jerry John Rawlings for his immense contribution to the music industry when he was president.

According to him, Rawlings worked hard for the music industry and cared so much about the plight of musicians. Some of his major contributions were giving MUSIGA an office complex to operate as a union and also his role in fighting piracy.

In a statement to NEWS-ONE on Thursday ahead of a virtual tribute concert in memory of Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings by MUSIGA in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture on Friday, he said MUSIGA would forever remember him.

“I count myself very lucky to be the one who was the President of MUSIGA during the time when we took over the Former Passport office as the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Complex in the year 1999. My predecessors starting from the late King E. T. Mensah, Late Jerry Hanson, coming to the great Koo Nimo struggled for a very long time to get a befitting office…the late President JJ Rawlings came to our aid by giving us the huge former Passport office,” he disclosed.

He continued that, the “late Rawlings through his Chief of Staff announced the giving of the old Passport Office to us.

This was the beginning of the blessing to MUSIGA. We renovated the office to a complex that raised the image of the Musicians Union of Ghana, with Office Secretariat, performance Hall, Rehearsal Hall, Recording Studio, and Restaurant among others, which was officially commissioned on December 8, 1999 by the late Vice President Professor Evans Atta Mills. The Complex raised the image of the Musicians Union of Ghana due to so many local and national activities including international workshops, conferences and performances which were held in conducive atmosphere.”

“It was therefore not a surprise when as MUSIGA president I became the Chairman of the Africa Committee of the International Federation of Musicians in Malawi in the year 2002 and in the year 2004, and the Vice President of the International Federation of Musicians in London,” he added.

“Also piracy reduced drastically, copyright stakeholders were receiving their royalties twice a year without fail. The music industry was very vibrant and attractive due to the concern and interest Rawlings showed to the welfare of the musicians. He expressed love and care for the musicians and was always there for our welfare and cared for the growth of Ghana music. MUSIGA will forever remember late President JJ Rawlings. May his soul rest in perfect peace. The help was always there for the musicians in this country,” he concluded.

By Francis Addo