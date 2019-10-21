Joe Ghartey Attends Railway Conference In India

Joe Ghartey (left)

Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey, is leading a Ghanaian delegation to the 2019 International Rail Conference (IRC) and Exhibition at Aerocity in New Delhi, India.

Members of the Ghanaian delegation are a Ministerial Advisory Board Member and Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Western Region, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, Director of Finance and Administration, Ministry of Railways Development, Desmond Boateng and Area Manager at the Ghana Railway Company Limited, Paulina Emmisah Kuofie.

They were welcomed to the Asian nation on Sunday, October 2019, by Mike Ocquaye Jnr., the Ghanaian High Commissioner to India.

Also present to welcome the Minister and his delegation were Minister/Head of Chancery, Eddison Mensah Agbenyegan and Defence Advisor, Air Commordor Morgan Yaotse Nyadodui.